10 Pct of Japan Local Govts to Miss Key Digital Deadline

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--At least 10 pct of Japan’s local governments are expected to miss the March 2026 deadline for shifting to computer systems adopting unified specifications, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said Tuesday.

Kono said that 171, or 9.6 pct, of the country’s 1,788 local governments will be unable to carry out the transition by the deadline set for the end of fiscal 2025.

Japan plans to unify system specifications for 20 core local government administrative operations, such as for family registration and child allowances.

In its basic policy on the matter revised in September last year, the central government said it will tolerate a delay in the shift if local governments face such problems as the difficulty of finding system developers.

The central government took a survey in October last year on the system shift and conducted hearings on local governments that replied that such transition was difficult.

