Line Operator Given Administrative Guidance over Data Breach

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry Tuesday issued an administrative guidance to LY Corp. over breaches of personal data blamed on hacking, including information of users of its popular messaging app Line.

Finding that LY, which also runs internet portal Yahoo! Japan, failed to appropriately supervise a partner company, the ministry urged LY to take measures to prevent a recurrence as soon as possible.

It also urged LY to review its relations with South Korean information technology company Naver Corp., in which the former is under control of the latter based on a capital partnership.

LY outsources the management of its IT infrastructure to Naver, which has a stake in the parent company of LY. The ministry believes that such a relationship was behind the data breach incident.

At a press conference on Tuesday, communications minister Takeaki Matsumoto said that he takes the incident "very seriously," suggesting that his ministry will ask LY to report regularly on improvements in the situation for at least a year.

