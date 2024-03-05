Line Operator Given Administrative Guidance over Data Breaches

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry Tuesday issued an administrative guidance to LY Corp. over breaches of personal data blamed on hacking, including information on users of its popular messaging app Line.

In a rare move, the ministry urged LY, which also runs internet portal Yahoo! Japan, to review its relations with Naver Corp., a South Korean technology company linked to LY by capital ties.

LY was asked to strengthen its oversight of Naver, which is responsible for the maintenance and operation of infrastructure for Line. The ministry also urged LY to stop using a common system platform for employee data management with Naver.

LY was created through a merger in October 2023. Naver and SoftBank Corp. have equal stakes in the parent company of LY.

In November, LY said that about 440,000 records of personal information may have been compromised, later revising up the number to around 520,000 as a result of an investigation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]