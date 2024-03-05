Accountability over Scandal Necessary for Govt Posts: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tuesday that members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party who were involved in a slush funds scandal would need to have fulfilled their accountability before they can be appointed to key government posts such as ministerial positions.

"We need to judge that they have fulfilled their accountability and political responsibility," Kishida told the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

"If members have not sufficiently fulfilled their accountability or political responsibility, they can cause delays in national politics when in office," he said.

Kishida said that he will determine punishments for those embroiled in the scandal, in which revenues from LDP faction fundraising parties were turned into slush funds, "as early as possible."

