3 Toyota Industries Engines Lose Type Approval over Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry on Tuesday revoked its type approval for three industrial machinery engine models of Toyota Industries Corp., acting on performance test cheating by the company.

With the ministry having taken similar punitive action in April last year for two forklift engine models of the company, all of its five mainstay industrial machinery engine models have now lost type approval.

The latest punishment, based on the road transport vehicle law, was for two forklift engine models and one construction machinery engine model.

Among fraudulent activities by the company, the ministry concluded that tampering with control software during emissions tests and falsifying collected data were especially malicious. The emissions performance of the construction machinery engine model did not meet the required standards.

Type approval is necessary for the mass production of vehicles, engines and other products. If the state approval is revoked, companies are virtually unable to manufacture the products concerned in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]