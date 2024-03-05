Former Residence of Eiichi Shibusawa Moved Back to Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Shimizu Corp. unveiled to the press on Tuesday the interior of a former residence of Eiichi Shibusawa, known as the father of capitalism in Japan, after the former residence was moved back to Tokyo from Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

It is the only remaining residence of Shibusawa. Part of the building was designed and built by Kisuke Shimizu, the second head of the company, 146 years ago. In January this year, it was designated as a tangible cultural property of Tokyo's Koto Ward.

The residence was originally built in Tokyo's Fukagawa area in 1878 and occupied by the Shibusawa family for four generations. It was nationalized after World War II and relocated to Aomori in 1991. In 2019, the general contractor acquired it.

The residence, which includes both Japanese and Western elements, is now located within Shimizu's innovation and human resources development site, which opened last autumn. It will be open to related people from April, and the company is also preparing to open it to the public.

"It will be a place to inherit our company's DNA," Shimizu President Kazuyuki Inoue told a press conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]