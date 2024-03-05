Uber Eats to Launch Robot Delivery Service in Tokyo on Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Uber Eats Japan LLC said Tuesday that it will launch a food delivery service using an autonomous robot in Tokyo's Nihonbashi district on Wednesday, in an effort to address a shortage of delivery personnel.

Japan is the second country to see an Uber Eats robot delivery service, after the United States.

One delivery robot will be operated for the time being, for deliveries that take around 30 minutes.

The robot, developed by a U.S. company, will travel on sidewalks at a maximum speed of 5.4 kilometers per hour. It is equipped with a camera and will be remotely controlled at crosswalks.

Users will have to come outside to receive what they ordered. But it is "technologically possible" for the robot to move inside buildings and use elevators, said an official of Mitsubishi Electric Corp., whose group will handle the robot's operation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]