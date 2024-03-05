Japan Oct.-Dec. Demand Shortfall at Annualized 4 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s supply-demand gap, or the excess of potential supply capacity over demand in the economy, was minus 0.7 pct, or a demand shortfall of about 4 trillion yen, in October-December last year, Cabinet Office estimates showed Tuesday.

As the country experienced a demand shortfall for the second consecutive quarter, it seems difficult for the government to declare that the country has fully emerged from deflation.

The government’s preliminary report last month showed that the country’s real gross domestic product fell in the final quarter of 2023. But its revised report, to be released on Monday, is expected to show GDP growth in the same quarter, with the demand shortfall possibly narrowing.

The supply-demand gap turned positive for the first time in 15 quarters in April-June 2023, but fell back to minus 0.4 pct in July-September.

For the whole of 2023, the gap came to minus 0.2 pct, or a demand shortfall of about 1 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]