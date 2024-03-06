Japan's Riken Yamamoto Wins Pritzker Architecture Prize

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Riken Yamamoto will receive the 2024 Pritzker Architecture Prize, the U.S. Hyatt Foundation said Tuesday.

Yamamoto is the ninth Japanese to receive the award that is regarded internationally as an architecture's highest honor. Past Japanese laureates include Kenzo Tange and Tadao Ando.

Yamamoto was born in Beijing in 1945. His works include Saitama Prefectural University and Future University Hakodate, both in Japan, as well as Tianjin Library in China. He taught at Yokohama National University's Graduate School of Architecture and others.

The jury said Yamamoto learns from the past as well as from different cultures. "As an architect, he does not copy from the past, rather he adapts, re-uses and evolves," the jury said.

Yamamoto will deliver a laureate lecture in Chicago in May.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]