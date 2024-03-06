High School Entrance Exams Begin in Quake-Hit Ishikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., March 6 (Jiji Press)--Entrance examinations for public high schools in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa began on Wednesday for a two-day run, about two months after a massive earthquake struck.

A special exam venue was set up in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, for test-takers from areas hit especially hard in the magnitude-7.6 New Year's Day quake.

Around 90 students from those areas asked to take their entrance exams at the special venue, according to the prefectural government.

At around 8 a.m., the visibly nervous test-takers, who had left their homes in group evacuations, walked off a bus to enter the venue.

Three schools, whose buildings were damaged in the quake, changed their test venues to other locations out of safety concerns. Several test-takers arrived at one of the new locations at around 8 a.m. to take the exams.

