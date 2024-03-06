Tokyo Couple Accused of Killing Daughter Face Another Murder Charge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Wednesday served fresh arrest warrants to a 43-year-old man and his 37-year-old wife, accused of killing their second daughter, over another murder, investigative sources said.

Kenichi and Shiho Hosoya were served the new warrants by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department for allegedly murdering an older sister of Kenichi with antifreeze.

The couple were arrested last month for allegedly murdering their younger daughter, Yoshiki, then 4, by giving her a psychotropic drug and car antifreeze last March.

According to the sources, the two are suspected to have had Minako Hosoya, then 41, who lived in the same apartment building as the couple in Tokyo's Taito Ward, ingest ethylene glycol, which serves as antifreeze for car engines, in some way to kill her around April 2018.

The police department believes that the couple and Minako were in disagreement over management rights for a "ryokan" Japanese-style inn business run by the Hosoya family.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]