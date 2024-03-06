Tokyo Police End Nihon Univ. Drug Probes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police concluded their probes into the high-profile drug scandal at Nihon University’s American football club by referring a former member to prosecutors Wednesday, investigative sources said.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Drugs and Firearms Division

sent the prosecution papers on the suspect in his 20s, the 11th person arrested or referred to prosecutors over the scandal as a current or former member of the club.

Of the 11, one received a finalized guilty ruling while two received summary orders to pay fines. One person was not indicted.

According to the sources, the latest suspect allegedly possessed illegal drugs believed to be cannabis in Tokyo in February last year.

