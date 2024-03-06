Sony Creates Award for Female Researchers with Nature Magazine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sony Group Corp. said Wednesday that it has created a new award for female researchers around the world in cooperation with the British journal Nature.

The Sony Women in Technology Award with Nature will recognize three individuals who work on research in science and technology fields including mathmatics and engineering. Each recipient will receive a prize of 250,000 dollars.

Those eligible are researchers working at universities, research institutions or companies spun out of universities who gained undergraduate degrees less than 25 years before. The annual award is open to those who self-identify as women, including transgender women and genderqueer and nonbinary people.

Applications for the first award will be accepted until May 31. The winners will be announced early next year.

