Foreign Makers Enter Japanese Electric Bus Market

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Electric buses manufactured by non-Japanese makers have started drawing attention in Japan as a means of transportation in areas where the population is aging or declining.

Turkish commercial vehicle maker Karsan and Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD Co. have entered the Japanese electric bus market, expecting robust demand for small community buses.

"There must be needs in regional areas for small vehicles maneuverable in narrow spaces," said an official at Altech Co., which imports Karsan's 22-seater e-Jest small electric bus, priced at 47.3 million yen.

The city government of Ina, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, has expressed an interest in the e-Jest. Altech aims to get orders for around 30 units of the bus this year and some 100 units annually in 2025 or later.

Karsan has the largest share of the European electric bus market. Powered by a battery made by BMW AG, the e-Jest has a driving range of 210 kilometers and has safety features such as sideslip control and collision avoidance. With a length of 5.9 meters, the bus is compact enough to enter narrow alleys.

