Reports on Bedbugs Increasing Rapidly in Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of reports about bedbugs has been increasing rapidly in Japan since last year, according to insecticide makers.

Earth Corp., known for products such as Earth Jet sprays, received 975 such reports in 2023, up from 313 in 2022.

The spike seems to reflect concerns among many households, which intensified following media reports about bedbugs resistant to widely used pyrethroid insecticides.

Bedbugs are expected to increase in spring and summer as they become active in temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius.

Responding to the rising number of reports about the bug, Fumakilla Ltd. in November 2023 added a page to its website listing products effective against bedbugs.

