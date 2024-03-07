LDP's Motegi Faction Faces Fresh Allegations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--A Liberal Democratic Party faction led by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi is facing new slush fund allegations after no one from the faction was criminally charged in the Japanese ruling party's money scandal.

At a House of Councillors committee meeting on Monday, Renho of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said that a total of around 320 million yen had been transferred from a policy study group linked to Motegi to a support group for him over 10 years.

According to political funds reports for 2022, the study group was registered as a "lawmaker-related political group," while the support group was not, falling under the category of "other political organizations."

Lawmaker-related political groups are required to include ordinary and political activity expenses exceeding 10,000 yen in their political funds reports and attach copies of receipts. Meanwhile, other political organizations are required to report only political activity expenses of 50,000 yen or more.

The 2022 funds reports showed that the Motegi study group donated a total of 32.5 million yen to the Motegi support group. The only expenses disclosed in detail by the support group were the costs of meetings at Japanese restaurants, which totaled 168,000 yen.

