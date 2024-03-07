Japan Team Finds Mechanism behind Middle-Age Weight Gain

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, March 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team has discovered a mechanism apparently behind why people gain weight easily in middle age.

Nagoya University professor Kazuhiro Nakamura and his team found in experiments using rats that primary cilia of neurons in the area of the brain known as the hypothalamus, which controls metabolism and food intake, become shorter with age.

A similar mechanism is believed to exist in humans. It is hoped that the discovery will lead to a fundamental treatment for obesity.

The results of the research were published in the U.S. journal Cell Metabolism.

Although a decline in overall metabolism due to aging has been cited as a cause of middle-age weight gain, no detailed mechanism had been known.

