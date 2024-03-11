13 Years On: Fukushima Town Brightened by Once-a-Month Bar

Newsfrom Japan

Okuma, Fukushima Pref., March 11 (Jiji Press)--A bar opens once a month in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, to brighten the northeastern Japan town where many residents have not returned 13 years after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami triggered the country's worst nuclear accident there.

The bar is run by Kaho Kondo, 29, a Tokyo native who moved to Okuma in 2022. As her husband, Katsuo, 29, is a worker at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, she had often visited Okuma.

"We planned to live together (in Okuma) if there was a place to live," Kondo said. "I like the atmosphere of the town from the beginning."

She moved to Okuma in June 2022, following the lifting of an evacuation order for a designated reconstruction zone within the town that had been decontaminated on a priority basis.

Using her work experience in the restaurant division of a long-established hotel in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Kondo has participated in local events in Fukushima as a temporary bartender, serving original cocktails made with ingredients from Okuma. "I feel more comfortable than when I worked in the Kanto region (including Tokyo)," said Kondo.

