London Event Calls for Active Investment in Japan

London, March 6 (Jiji Press)--An event calling for active investment in Japan was held in London on Wednesday, as Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average earlier this year hit an all-time high for the first time in 34 years.

The Japan Securities Summit 2024, organized by the Japan Securities Dealers Association, Japan Exchange Group Inc., or JPX, and others, showcased market revitalization efforts, such as the renewal at the start of this year of the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax exemption program for small-lot investments, and market reform measures by JPX.

The London event was the 13th of its kind, after the previous one in New York last year, and the first to be held in person in the British capital in five years. It attracted about 300 visitors, including market participants.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a message to the event, saying that Japan will take all possible policy measures, including financial market reform, to achieve economic growth. He encouraged investment in Japan without anxiety as Japan's economy will grow strongly.

Hiromi Yamaji, chief executive of JPX, said in a speech that the Nikkei's first-ever rise above 40,000 this week does not indicate a market bubble but a fundamental change in the Japanese economy. He noted that there is still room for the Japanese market to improve.

