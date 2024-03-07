Britain to Buy 2 Land Lots from Hitachi

Newsfrom Japan

London, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The British government has agreed to buy two land lots owned in Britain by Japan’s Hitachi Ltd. for 160 million pounds, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a budget speech Wednesday.

The two are the Wylfa site on the island of Anglesey in northern Wales and the Oldbury site in southwestern England. They may be used to host nuclear power plants.

Hitachi bought the sites to build nuclear power plants, but the plan was scrapped in 2020 chiefly due to soaring costs.

Britain needs to build nuclear power plants as it projects that nuclear power will meet a quarter of its electricity demand by 2050.

Hunt did not give specific construction plans. Referring to one of the sites, he said it has “a vital role in delivering our nuclear ambitions.”

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]