45.5 B. Yen Stolen in Investment, Romance Scams in Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The amount of money stolen in social media-based investment fraud cases and romance scam cases in Japan in 2023 totaled 45.52 billion yen, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The figure was higher than 44.12 billion yen stolen in remittance and other special fraud cases, according to the data.

The NPA conducted its first survey on social media-linked investment frauds and romance scams as the amount of damage from such cases surged last year. In romance scams, perpetrators exploit individuals emotionally to trick them into sending money.

The NPA has called on prefectural police departments across the country to strongly promote comprehensive measures to prevent further damage.

In 2023, the amount of money stolen in investment frauds using social media stood at 27.79 billion yen in 2,271 cases reported to police, and damage from romance scams came to 17.73 billion yen in 1,575 cases.

