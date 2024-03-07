Serious Distracted Driving Crashes Hit Record High in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of serious traffic accidents caused by distracted drivers, such as those using smartphones while driving, hit a record high in Japan in 2023, police data showed Thursday.

The number of distracted driving crashes that caused any death or serious injury rose 34 from the previous year to 122, highest on records that can go back to 2007, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency.

The risk of fatal accidents increased 3.8 times when a driver used a mobile phone while driving compared with when not using it, the data also showed.

In 2019, Japan tightened penalties for the use of smartphones and other mobile handsets while driving, tripling the fine to 18,000 yen for standard vehicle drivers.

The number of serious distracted driving crashes fell from 105 in 2019 to 66 in 2020 but kept rising from 2021. The NPA believes that the effect of the stricter penalties has weakened.

