Japan Puts Unification Church under Stricter Monitoring

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's culture ministry on Thursday designated the Unification Church as a religious corporation subject to stricter monitoring of its assets under a special law.

The controversial organization, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, is now required to submit a quarterly inventory of its assets and notify authorities beforehand whenever it disposes of any assets.

Under the special law enforced last December, designated religious corporations must inform the ministry and local governments at least one month in advance when disposing of real estate and other assets. If they violate, such transactions will become invalid.

With the designation, the Unification Church has to submit its first quarterly asset inventory for January-March 2024 by June 10.

Under the special law, organizations can also be labeled as specially designated religious corporations to allow victims to have access to asset inventory and other information, if there is a risk of such groups concealing or dissipating their assets.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]