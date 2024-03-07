LDP's Penalties for Funds Law Breaches to Include Expulsion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is expected to toughen its penalties for political funds control law violations to make it possible to expel party lawmakers.

According to a draft to revise the party's rules, regulations and governance code, the LDP would recommend member lawmakers leave the party or expel them if the person in charge of accounting at their political organizations is found guilty of political funds control law violations.

The tough penalties would apply to member lawmakers considered "responsible politically and morally for causing public distrust in politics," the draft said.

The draft, compiled following a political funds scandal involving the LDP's factions, will be approved at a party convention slated for March 17 if approved at a meeting of the party's political reform headquarters Thursday.

The draft calls for allowing the party to suspend lawmakers from their party posts, advise them to step down from their parliamentary or government posts, remove its endorsement of them as election candidates, suspend their party membership and tell them to leave the party, when their accounting heads are arrested or indicted.

