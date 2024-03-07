Court Rejects Petition to Halt Western Japan N-Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Oita, March 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court dismissed on Thursday a petition seeking a halt of operations at the No. 3 reactor of Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s Ikata nuclear plant in the western region.

Oita District Court rejected the petition filed by some 550 residents of Oita Prefecture who claim that the safety of the reactor in the town of Ikata, Ehime Prefecture, is not guaranteed. The two prefectures face each other across the sea.

Presiding Judge Maiko Takechi said, "There is no evidence that it lacks safety."

This marked the first ruling among the series of lawsuits related to the 890,000-kilowatt reactor filed by citizens groups. There are pending suits at Hiroshima and Matsuyama district courts and the Iwakuni branch of Yamaguchi District Court.

The main issues with the suit handled by Oita District Court involved risk assessment for earthquakes and measures in preparation for a volcanic eruption.

