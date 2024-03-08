"KuToo" Campaign Leader Wants Attention to Sexual Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Yumi Ishikawa, who started the "#KuToo" campaign against companies that force female workers to wear high heels, has expressed a wish to draw more attention to the issue of sexual abuse in Japan.

"I don't want younger people to experience what I went through," actress Ishikawa, 37, said in an interview ahead of the International Women's Day on Friday.

Ishikawa, whose activities first focused on the sexual violence she suffered, views positively the recent changes in the social environment allowing women to speak up more easily about sexual harassment and assault.

The #KuToo movement name plays on two Japanese words, "kutsu," which means shoes, and "kutsuu," which means pain. The movement was inspired by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault abroad.

The Japanese movement developed in 2019 mainly on social media. The same year, Ishikawa was included in a list of 100 influential women of the year by British broadcaster BBC.

