13 Years On: Fukushima Traditional Arts at Risk

Fukushima, March 11 (Jiji Press)--Traditional performing arts in Fukushima Prefecture are struggling to survive, 13 years after the March 2011 major earthquake and the subsequent nuclear accident in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Some of the myriad festivals and dances in the prefecture's Hamadori coastal area have already been lost. In addition to a lack of successors caused by the aging of local populations, preservation societies are battling to maintain communities because of heavy entry restrictions in so-called difficult-to-return zones set up due to strong radiation from the nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

According to the prefecture's cultural promotion division, many areas of Hamadori have traditions of praying for bountiful harvests and good fish catches through dances and other performances at shrines.

There were roughly 430 organizations dedicated to such traditions before the disaster, and addresses for about 350 have been confirmed. Among those remaining, however, 60 pct are believed to be at risk of disappearing.

"People in many areas found solace in performing arts," said Hironori Kaketa, 86, head of a nonprofit group aimed at preserving Fukushima folk performing arts. "We cannot let them disappear."

