"Shunto" Pay Hike Demands Top 5 Pct for 1st Time in 30 Yrs

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The weighted average of wage hikes requested by 3,102 member unions of the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, in this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations came to 5.85 pct, preliminary data showed Thursday.

It is the first time in 30 years for the average to exceed 5 pct, when compared with past final survey results. The 3,102 unions all use a method of negotiating wage increase per worker.

The average demanded wage increase, including pay-scale hikes and regular raises, stood at 17,606 yen as of Monday, up 4,268 yen from around the same time last year.

A total of 3,726 labor unions have already submitted their demands to management, accounting for 52.3 pct of the unions covered by the Rengo tally of shunto requests.

Rengo is calling for pay hike requests of at least 5 pct including pay-scale hikes and regular raises in the 2024 shunto.

