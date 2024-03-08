13 Years On: Miyagi Governor Stresses Need for Psychological Care

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 8 (Jiji Press)--The governor of Miyagi, one of the northeastern Japan prefectures hit hard by a massive earthquake and tsunami 13 years ago, emphasized the need for psychological care for those affected by the disaster.

"Many people are currently in need of (psychological) care. The important thing is that we mustn't leave such people behind," Yoshihiro Murai said in a recent interview, vowing to implement support measures for them for the long term.

The number of people experiencing mental issues has gone up due to changes in their environment following the March 11, 2011, disaster, Murai said, adding that the number of elderly residents living alone has increased as well.

Murai stressed the need to consider asking the central government for financial assistance to activities by people who pass on their stories of the disaster.

Those people are aging, Murai said. State support for such activities may be needed to pass on the memories of the disaster to those who have not experienced it, he said.

