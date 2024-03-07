Japan, India Agree to Strengthen Economic, Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, confirmed Thursday that their countries will strengthen cooperation in the security and economic fields, including defense equipment and investment promotion.

In their talks in Tokyo, they also agreed on the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

At a joint press conference, Kamikawa said that Japan attaches importance to its relationship with India, a leading power in the Global South emerging and developing economies.

Jaishankar said that India and Japan are ready to play a responsible role in the Indo-Pacific.

The two ministers agreed to enhance supply chains and promote defense cooperation in the space and cyber fields. They also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia, and China, which is increasing its maritime presence.

