Nissan Unfairly Reduces 3 B. Yen in Payments to Suppliers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. has unfairly reduced a total of about 3,020 million yen in payments to 36 suppliers, the Japan Fair Trade Commission said Thursday.

The JFTC warned the automaker to take measures to prevent similar cases.

The total amount reduced in the Nissan case is the largest ever recognized in such a warning under the subcontract law. The previous largest amount was 2,570 million yen in a case involving the Japanese Consumers' Co-operative Union in September 2012.

Nissan has paid the reduced amount to the suppliers, following the JFTC's investigation.

According to the watchdog, Nissan reduced payments to tire wheel, engine parts and other suppliers between January 2021 and April 2023 by several pct from the amounts it had quoted to them when placing orders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]