LDP to Revise Rules to Ban Traditional Factions

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has drafted revisions to its rules, disciplinary regulations and governance code, including a ban on traditional intraparty factions, it was learned Thursday.

The draft was discussed at a meeting on the day of the LDP's political reform headquarters, chaired by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also president of the party.

The draft revisions also include tougher penalties for political funds control law violations, such as recommending member lawmakers leave the party if accounting officials of their political groups are arrested or indicted for such violations.

The LDP plans to revise the governance code at a general council meeting on Tuesday and the rules and disciplinary regulations at a party convention on March 17, hoping to regain public trust in the wake of a high-profile money scandal involving its intraparty factions.

At Thursday's headquarters meeting, Kishida said, "We must push ahead with drastic reform of the LDP without being bound by precedents and practices." Some participants, however, claimed that the proposed revisions are not enough.

