13 Years On: Fukushima Governor Urges State to Clarify Soil Policy

Fukushima, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori wants the Japanese government to clarify its policy on transferring soil from decontamination work following the March 2011 nuclear accident to final disposal sites outside the northeastern Japan prefecture.

"We'll seize every opportunity to strongly call on the state to present a specific policy and a road map swiftly, in order not to create a blank period," he has said in a recent interview.

Fukushima has decided to host interim storage facilities for the soil on the premise that the soil is stored at final disposal sites to be created outside the prefecture, Uchibori noted. This is the central government's "legally prescribed responsibility," he said.

A considerable amount of time will be needed to realize the soil transfer because there are a host of issues, including the selection of final disposal sites, but the remaining time is limited, Uchibori said.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s operations to release into the ocean treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from its crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station have so far been carried out as planned, Uchibori noted, adding that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected in seawater sampled near the plant.

