Japan Govt Making Preparations for "If Trump" Scenario

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--With former U.S. President Donald Trump now looking certain to win the Republican nomination in the U.S. presidential election, the Japanese government has started to make full-fledged preparations to work with his camp.

While maintaining relations with incumbent President Joe Biden's administration, the government finds it necessary to get ready for both Biden's reelection and Trump's return to power.

"Our country is watching the presidential election campaign with great interest," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Thursday.

At a time when Trump's possible comeback is attracting worldwide attention, the Foreign Ministry is fully mobilizing the Japanese Embassy in Washington and consulates across the United States to analyze the situations particularly in close battleground states and his remarks.

The ministry also plans to reach out behind the scenes to people who may take key positions in a second Trump administration, using personal connections built in the past.

