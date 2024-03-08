Middle East Money Helps Nikkei Hit All-Time High

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The Nikkei 225 stock average's record-breaking run earlier this year was driven by investments from overseas, and the presence of money flowing into the Tokyo market through Europe was overwhelming.

Such money is believed to include money from sovereign wealth funds of Middle Eastern countries with large oil revenues. Middle Eastern investors appear to be shifting investments to Japan from China, whose economy has been dampened by its sluggish real estate market.

The Nikkei average is "almost linked" to purchases from Europe, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co.

In addition to Middle Eastern funds, pension funds in Northern Europe and asset managers based in tax havens under British sovereignty are believed to have invested in the Tokyo market, according to Ishikawa.

Investment flows from Europe accelerated further in January, recording more than 1.85 trillion yen in net buying of Japanese stocks in the month and bringing total net buying since April last year to 5.86 trillion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]