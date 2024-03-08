Ethics Panel Decides to Hold Hearings for 32 Upper House Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese parliamentary panel on political ethics on Friday unanimously decided to hold hearings for 32 lawmakers of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament, over a money scandal involving factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The Upper House's Deliberative Council on Political Ethics will send attendance confirmation letters to the 32 lawmakers and ask them to respond by 11 a.m. Tuesday. The hearings will take place as early as late next week.

Asked to face the ethics panel are 31 Upper House lawmakers who belonged to LDP factions once led by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and former LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai, respectively, and Upper House member Yasutada Ono, who left the LDP after being slapped with criminal charges over the scandal. They failed to record in political funds reports some funds such as kickbacks paid from revenues raised at fundraising parties hosted by their LDP factions.

The attendance request is non-binding and the focus is on how the lawmakers will respond to it.

Of the 32, Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general for the Upper House who was a senior member of the Abe faction, and Shoji Nishida have already expressed their intention to appear before the ethics panel.

