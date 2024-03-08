Japan Aiming to Raise Construction Worker Pay by Over 5 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and construction industry groups at a meeting Friday agreed to aim for raising pay for workers in the sector by over 5 pct in the fiscal year from next month as part of efforts to improve their working conditions.

"I ask each company to strongly promote (pay increases)," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting, held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. "I hope that (pay hikes) will help the industry secure workers and achieve sustainable development," he added.

The construction industry is expected to face a so-called 2024 problem, or a labor shortage due to an overtime cap set to take effect next month. At the meeting, participants agreed that the government will, among other things, compile a new package of measures by the end of this month in order to help the sector tackle the problem.

At a cabinet meeting Friday, the government adopted bills to amend laws including the construction business law.

As part of the revisions, the government will show "standard labor costs," which will serve as a benchmark for wages, for each type of construction job, banning the conclusion of contracts including wage costs significantly under the benchmarks. A system allowing the central and local governments to urge companies violating the rule to take corrective measures will be crafted.

