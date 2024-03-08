Govt Adopts Bill to Introduce Joint Custody System in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday a bill designed to introduce in the country a system to allow divorced parents to share custody of their children.

The bill to revise the Civil Code calls for allowing divorced parents to choose either joint or sole custody after discussions. If parents cannot reach an agreement, a family court will make a decision in place of them.

The revised Civil Code will be put into force within two years after its promulgation.

In Japan, only one of the parents is granted parental custody after divorce.

There is criticism that this makes it difficult for parents who have lost custody of their children to be involved in child rearing, leading to breakdown of parent-child interactions and nonpayment of child-rearing support.

