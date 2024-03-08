U.S. Asks for Talks to Resume Osprey Flights in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The United States has asked for talks to decide details of expected flight resumption for the U.S. Osprey transport aircraft in Japan, Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday.

The U.S. military is planning to lift the worldwide suspension of Osprey flights, which began after a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashed off the island of Yakushima in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, in November last year, killing eight on board.

According to Kihara, the U.S. request was made Thursday afternoon. The Defense Ministry plans to speed up work to confirm details of the incident and check safety measures.

Ensuring safe Osprey operations is a "top priority for both Japan and the United States," Kihara said. "The two nations will continue to work together to handle the matter."

Kihara had said that the ministry and the Self-Defense Forces would "make an independent judgement" on the adequacy of preventative measures devised by the U.S. military.

