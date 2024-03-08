ASDF Aerobatic Team to Fly over Quake-Hit Noto March 17

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The Air Self-Defense Force's Blue Impulse aerobatic team will fly over the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula in central Japan on March 17 to cheer up residents and aid workers, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

For the flight, slated for between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., six Blue Impulse planes will leave the ASDF's Komatsu base in Ishikawa Prefecture to fly clockwise around the peninsula in Ishikawa, which was hit by the Jan. 1 temblor.

They will make circles over the heavily damaged cities of Wajima, Suzu and Nanao.

If the aerobatic team is unable to fly on March 17 for reasons such as bad weather, the flight will be put off to March 18 or 19.

On March 16, the ASDF will fly the Blue Impulse to mark the opening of Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train services between Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa, and Tsuruga in neighboring Fukui Prefecture.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]