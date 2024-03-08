Japanese Manga Legend Akira Toriyama Dies at 68

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--World-renowned Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, known for works including "Dr. Slump" and "Dragon Ball," died of acute subdural hematoma on March 1. He was 68.

After making his debut as a cartoonist in 1978, Toriyama, a native of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, started the Dr. Slump series in 1980 on the Weekly Shonen Jump comic magazine.

The work became very popular chiefly thanks to its main character, "Arare-chan," a girl robot, who has a cute appearance and superstrength, and funny stories centering around her. Dr. Slump was made into a television anime series.

In 1984, Toriyama launched on the same magazine Dragon Ball, featuring Son Goku, a boy and the main protagonist, who grows up powerfully during an adventure to search for the seven Dragon Balls, which have secret power. Many movies on Dragon Ball, which also includes many other unique characters, were created in addition to a TV anime series.

In 2013, Toriyama won a special 40th anniversary prize at the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France. In 2019, he was awarded the French title of Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters.

