Less People in Japan Happy with Income: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Less people in Japan are satisfied with their incomes than two years before amid rising prices, a government survey showed Friday.

The Cabinet Office survey found that the share of respondents who were satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their incomes fell 3.5 percentage points from the previous 2022 survey to a record low of 31.4 pct.

The share of respondents who were dissatisfied or somewhat dissatisfied with their incomes rose 3.2 points to a record high of 68.0 pct.

The survey also found that a record low of 49.0 pct said they were satisfied or somewhat satisfied with their overall living conditions.

The proportion of respondents feeling that their living conditions had deteriorated from the previous survey rose 3.3 points to 35.9 pct, while that of those feeling the opposite edged up 0.7 point to 5.4 pct.

