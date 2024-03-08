Combination of 2 Options Proposed for Fukushima Plant Debris Removal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--A combination of two methods should be used for the full-fledged removal of radioactive fuel debris from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp. said Friday.

The government-backed corporation, which supports the decommissioning of the nuclear plant operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., proposed a combination of removing debris exposed in the air and solidifying debris using a filler.

Fuel debris is a mixture of nuclear fuel and reactor structures melted as a result of the triple meltdown in March 2011. An estimated 880 tons of fuel debris remains in the plant's No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 reactors. It must be removed to complete the decommissioning of the plant.

For the debris retrieval at the No. 3 reactor, the corporation released a report evaluating the feasibility of the two methods as well as a submersion method to encase the entire reactor building in a water-filled structure to extract the debris.

The report said that the method of removing the debris by a robot after exposing it to the air can be applied without making major changes to conditions inside the reactor. The method, however, faces the difficulty of developing a remote-controlled robot that can operate even in a high-dose reactor.

