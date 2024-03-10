Japan at Critical Juncture for Fully Overcoming Deflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan is believed to be entering a crucial stage for fully overcoming decades-old deflation.

With prices on an upward trend and expectations for higher wages increasing, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said, "This is a golden opportunity (for Japan) to fully overcome deflation."

But the gap between gross demand and supply capacity in the nation has remained in negative territory. The Japanese government is carefully monitoring price and wage trends while exploring the possibility of declaring the country's complete exit from deflation.

Japan is believed to have fallen into deflation in the 1990s, after the collapse of the speculation-driven economic bubble. The government officially admitted the start of deflation in a monthly economic report in 2001.

The deflation prompted Japanese companies to curb domestic investment and wage growth, leading to economic deceleration.

