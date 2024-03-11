LDP's Youth Division Shaken over Inappropriate Gathering

Newsfrom Japan

Wakayama, March 11 (Jiji Press)--A member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Wakayama prefectural chapter quit the party on Monday to take the blame for holding an inappropriate party, after resignations of two executives of the LDP's Youth Division.

"I would like to offer a sincere apology" for hosting last November the gathering of the division members mainly in western Japan featuring scanty clad female dancers, Tetsuya Kawabata told reporters.

Kawabata said he saw some of the participants passing tips mouth-to-mouth at the party in the city of Wakayama but does not remember whether there were those who touched dancers.

Over the scandal, Takashi Fujiwara, a House of Representatives lawmaker, and Yasutaka Nakasone, also a Lower House member, resigned as head and acting head of the youth division, respectively, on Friday. They were among the attendees.

In Tokyo on Monday, the LDP division said it "deeply apologizes for the holding of an extremely inappropriate entertainment show" at the party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]