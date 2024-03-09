U.S. Lifts Suspension of Osprey Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 8 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. military said Friday that it will resume flights of the Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft, which had been grounded worldwide since a fatal crash in Japan last November.

The Osprey is also expected to resume flights in Japan, where public sentiment on the aircraft soured after the crash of a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey off the southwestern Japan island of Yakushima killed eight on board.

"The timeline for the resumption of flight operations...in Japan continues to be closely coordinated between the Government of Japan and the Government of the United States," the Japanese Defense Ministry and U.S. forces in Japan said in a joint statement.

The U.S. military has yet to finish investigating the accident, but it has identified a materiel failure of an Osprey component that led to the crash. Maintenance and procedural changes have been implemented to address the materiel failure that allow for a safe return to flight, the U.S. military said.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said in a statement that the U.S. measures are reasonable enough to allow Osprey flights to be resumed safely.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]