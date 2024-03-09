Graduation Ceremonies Held at Schools in Quake-Hit Wajima

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., March 9 (Jiji Press)--Graduation ceremonies were held Saturday at three municipally run junior high schools in the central Japan city of Wajima, which was hit hard by the Jan. 1 major earthquake.

After the 7.6-magnitude temblor, which also severely damaged other municipalities on the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, about 250 junior high school students in Wajima evacuated to the city of Hakusan, also Ishikawa. Of them, third graders returned to Wajima on Friday to attend the graduation ceremonies.

At Monzen junior high school, 17 third-grade students joined the ceremony, which took place at its cafeteria as its gymnasium is currently used as an evacuation shelter.

Representing the students, Non Hosokawa, 15, said in a speech, "Although our daily lives suddenly turned into unusual days due to the huge earthquake, people from all over Japan came to support us, and we were helped by their smiles and kindness."

A total of 147 third-grade students attended the ceremonies at the three schools, also including Wajima and Toyo junior high schools, according to the city's board of education.

