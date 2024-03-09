INTERVIEW: TEPCO Achieves Many Things over Fukushima No. 1 Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. has achieved many things over the past year regarding the decommissioning of its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station, a senior company official said in a recent interview.

In fiscal 2024 from April, TEPCO is planning to take the first step for removing melted nuclear fuel debris on a trial basis from the No. 2 reactor at the power plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, Akira Ono, head of TEPCO's in-house company in charge of the decommissioning work, said, ahead of the 13th anniversary of the March 11, 2011, powerful earthquake and tsunami, which led to the unprecedented triple meltdown at the plant.

TEPCO's operations to release treated water containing tritium, a radioactive substance, from the plant into the sea "are proceeding safely as planned," he said.

Noting that the water release, which started in August 2023, will "take a long time to be completed," Ono said, "We will continue working on the project with a sense of tension while securing transparency through the International Atomic Energy Agency regarding the safety of related facilities and their operations, quick monitoring and distribution of accurate and easy-to-understand information."

On TEPCO's decision to postpone to October the start of the removal of fuel debris from the No. 2 reactor, Ono said that this is "an unprecedented mission." With radiation levels at the No. 2 reactor remaining too high for people to approach, it would be difficult to resolve a problem soon after it occurs at the reactor, Ono said.

