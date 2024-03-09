Japan, U.S., S. Korea Reaffirm Commitment on WPS Agenda

Newsfrom Japan

New York, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea reaffirmed their "collective commitment" to advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda, in a joint statement released on International Women's Day on Friday by the three countries' permanent missions to the United Nations.

"Women are critical actors in achieving inclusive and sustainable peace and security," the statement said.

The WPS agenda calls for building peace and resolving conflicts through women's participation and from the perspective of gender equality.

"During conflict, women too often can become targets of warring parties and repressive regimes," the statement said.

As members of the U.N. Security Council, "we condemn all forms of sexual violence, including as a tool of war, and redouble our commitment to elevating this issue in the council in support of women's roles in post-conflict reconstruction and postdisaster recovery," it said.

