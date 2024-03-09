U.S. Seeks Japan's Understanding for Restart of Osprey Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Department of Defense press secretary Pat Ryder sought on Friday Japan's understanding for the U.S. military's decision to resume flights of the Osprey tilt-rotor transport aircraft in the Asian nation.

The United States has been "very transparent with Japan in terms of the steps that we're taking" to ensure safe Osprey operations, Ryder said at a press conference.

"The United States and Japan have been in close coordination throughout this entire process at multiple levels, to include the specific timeline on the return of" Osprey operations in Japan, he said. A number of U.S. officials have communicated with Japanese officials and traveled to Japan as part of the process, he added.

"The safety of our service members, our allies and the communities that they're operating in is of paramount importance to us," Ryder also said.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is confident of the safety of Ospreys, Ryder noted. "I think the secretary is confident in the steps that have been taken" to return the aircraft to flight, Ryder said.

